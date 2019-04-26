MTV to Premiere Second Season of HOW FAR IS TATTOO FAR?

MTV's "How Far Is Tattoo Far?," television's most controversial series, is set to return for a jaw-dropping second season with more over-the-top tattoos on Thursday, May 23rd at 9PM ET/PT with back-to-back episodes in the U.S. The second season will roll out on MTV's international channels and platforms later this year.

Based on the hit MTV international format "Just Tattoo of Us," MGM's Big Fish Entertainment-produced "How Far Is Tattoo Far?" puts relationships through the ultimate test of trust by asking pairs of friends, family members and loved ones to design tattoos for one another that won't be revealed until after they've been permanently inked - making this the most provocative show ever.

Hosted by Nico Tortorella and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and with the help of some of the most creative and talented tattoo artists in the industry, the series follows blindfolded duos as they learn the unexpected reasoning and outrageous stories behind the tattoo designs and unveils the aftermath of the shocking reveal.

Celebrity participants this season include:

· Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton ("Teen Mom OG")

· Codi Butts and Kirk Medas ("Floribama Shore")

· Zach Holmes and Chad Tepper ("Too Stupid to Die")

· Tony Raines ("The Challenge: Final Reckoning") and Alyssa Giacone ("Real World: Skeletons")

· Kailah Casillas ("The Challenge: Final Reckoning")

Ahead of the season premiere, "How Far is Tattoo Far: Top 10 Cringe-Worthy Tattoos," will air Thursday, May 16th at 9PM ET/PT. The one-hour special will countdown the most cringe-worthy tattoos from last season and feature exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and updates on last season's duos.

For more information and exclusive content from the series, visit howfaristattoofar.mtv.com and follow @MTV_TattooFar on Twitter and Instagram and like our page at facebook.com/mtvtattoofar.

"How Far Is Tattoo Far?" is executive produced by Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D'Agostino, Arthur Borman and Shelley Sinha for Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM company. Fernando Mills and John Varela are executive producers for MTV.





Related Articles View More TV Stories