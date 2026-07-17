MORTAL KOMBAT II Sets Streaming Debut on HBO Max

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New Line Cinema’s Mortal Kombat II, the 2026 film inspired by the hit video game, will make its global streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max on Friday, July 24. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, July 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Mortal Kombat II stars Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis’s Tan, Damon Herriman, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

A version of Mortal Kombat II with American Sign Language (ASL) will also stream exclusively on HBO Max the same day, performed by ASL Dubber Justin Perez and directed by Rosa Lee Timm (“Sinners with BASL,” “Minecraft with ASL”). The interpretation for this film will feature Visual Vernacular, a unique sign language form that combines elements of ASL, mime, facial expressions and body movements to convey highly visual stories.

Mortal Kombat II features the fan-favorite champions, as well as Johnny Cage, pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds-barred battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

The film is directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, E. Bennett Walsh, James Wan, Toby Emmerich and Simon McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Jeremy Slater, Ed Boon, and Lawrence Kasanoff.

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