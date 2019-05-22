MICKEY AND THE BEAR Acquired By Utopia, To Be Released This Fall

Recently launched sales and distribution company Utopia has acquired the world rights to the father-daughter drama MICKEY AND THE BEAR. The company plans to give the film a Fall theatrical release timed to awards season.

MICKEY AND THE BEAR takes place in Anaconda, Montana, where headstrong teenager Mickey Peck (Camila Morrone, A24's NEVER GOIN' BACK) is doing what she can to keep her single, veteran father (James Badge Dale, THE STANDOFF AT SPARROW CREEK, 13 HOURS) afloat, navigating his mercurial moods, opioid addiction, and grief over the loss of his wife. Secretly, Mickey fantasizes of going to college on the west coast and finally living life on her own terms. When Hank's controlling, jealous behavior turns destructive, Mickey must decide between familial obligation and personal fulfillment as she puts everything on the line to claim her own independence.



The Cannes Acid selection has received critical acclaim since its world premiere at SXSW and has picked up a number of awards at regional festivals along the way. At Cannes, all screenings of the film sold out, and the film recently placed #1 on Rotten Tomatoes' Cannes 2019 Movie Scorecard, which ranks all of the movies at the festival by critical response.



"Mickey And The Bear heralds the arrival of the next generation of tremendous talent in front of and behind the camera," says David Betesh, Utopia Head of Sales and Acquisitions, "We were awed by Annabelle's artistic maturity, emotional intuition and instinctive deftness with cast. James Badge Dale's performance is electric as ever, and in Camila Morrone's radiant performance, we strongly feel a star is born. We're privileged to work with such a remarkable team, and we're so excited to bring the film to audiences worldwide so they can fall head over heels for Mickey And The Bear the way we have."



Producer Lizzie Shapiro commented, "We are elated to have found a home and true partner in Utopia, having been consistently impressed by their filmmaker forward approach and undying belief in our film. The opportunity to bring Mickey and the Bear to a larger audience with them and inspire a vast group of young women is an absolute dream."



The actress-turned-director Annabelle Attanasio is best known for her recurring role in CBS' comedy-crime show "Bull". Speaking on the acquisition, she said "This movie was made to provide hope to young girls and women who feel stuck in their circumstance. Mickey is a heroine of the current political moment. She embodies the strength of a matriarch, the vulnerability of a teenage girl, and the courage of the young women of today. I am so deeply moved that the film has been embraced by critics and audiences, and couldn't be more excited to partner with Utopia as we bring the film out into the world."



The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content and Gersh with Utopia Head of Sales and Acquisitions David Betesh, who entered Cannes with a sales slate that includes Lynn Shelton's SWORD OF TRUST and Robert Schwartzman's recently wrapped THE ARGUMENT.





