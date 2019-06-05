Long Island International Film Expo Announces Full Schedule

With the 22nd Anniversary of the Long Island International Film Expo (LIIFE) happening July 12th - 18th, this year's schedule includes some of the best short and feature-length independent films from around the world, which will be shown at the historic Bellmore Movies (222 Pettit Avenue, Bellmore, NY 11710)!

LIIFE is the premiere filmmaker community on Long Island, sponsored by the Long Island Film/TV Foundation (LIFTF), the County of Nassau, Gold Coast Studios, The Long Island Railroad, Hamptons TV and the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency, which shows over 160 short and feature-length films of every genre. The expo offers networking opportunities, a350 seat historic theater, press and media opportunities, a convenient filmmakers lounge, and several discussion panels with topics ranging from distribution, to scriptwriting, to legal music, and a filmmaker panel/breakfast.

Some of this year's films include Long Island premieres such as Daniel Schechter's, Safe Spaces starring Justin Long (New Girl), Fran Drescher (The Nanny), Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor), Kate Berlant (Ghosted) and Becky Ann Baker (The Blacklist), Eddie McGee's (formerly of Commack) pilot, Eddie's, starring Eddie McGee and George Wendt (Cheers), Sal Del Giudice's, To Make a Long Story Short, Bellport's Andrew Henriques's, The $500 Dress, Rockville Centre's Kenneth R. Frank's, Family Obligations, Plainview's Justin Portaros, Kid, The Moon, St. James', William LiPera's, The Rest of My Life, Hicksville's Tom Cassese's, Zoul, West Babylon's James' Hardy's, Be There Soon, Glen Cove's Christian Plingo's, Sometimes, We Never Really Change and East Meadow's Max Hechtman's Stories of Strength and Hope: Preventing Youth Suicide.

New York premieres include Oceanside's Eli Hershko's, Fairytale, Oceanside's Jacki Xerri's Teen Night and Ruckzuck,, Riverhead's David Chai's, Pass the Buck and Jimmy Bie's, The Badge.

World premieres include Shirley's Fred Carpenter's, Interview with the Hitman (starring Kevin Brown), Centerport's, Robert M. Sansivero's, The Loyalist, Lindenhurst's Gregg A. Dacosta's, The Last Sound, and Hempstead's Rob Graydon's, Father.

Other LIIFE films include such notables as James Dreyfus (Notting Hill), Ben Wilbond (Ghosts), Tim DeKay (American Crime), Sean Young (Blade Runner), Bianca Marroquin (Fosse/Verdon), Evan Alex (Us), Navid Negahban (Legion), Fred Willard (Modern Family), Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel), Bob Newhart (The Bob Newhart Show), Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie), Carl Reiner (The Dick Van Dyke Show),

Carol Channing (The Love Boat), Mitzi Gaynor (South Pacific), Vincent D'Onofrio (Daredevil), Betsy Baker (Sharp Objects), Norman Lear (One Day at a Time), Tom Smothers (The Informant!) and Kay Ballard (The Mothers-in-Law).

Most of the panels at this year's Long Island International Film Expo (except for the Breakfast panel) are free and include:

"From Script to Screen - How to create, finance, and distribute independent content in the digital age," "How to Market Yourself in the Acting Biz," "How to get an agent," "The Good, The Bad and the Ugly of Independent Filmmaking- Breakfast Panel," "The Write Stuff' Panel on Scriptwriting," and our widely popular, "Directors' Audition Panel." For more information and to get your reservation tickets, please go to http://longislandfilm.com/panels-events/

Opening the Long Island International Film Expo on Friday July 12th at 11:00 a.m. this year will be the Young Filmmakers Showcase. LIIFE is proudly showcasing films from students of the Long Island High School of the Arts, Barry Tech, and Long Beach High School, as well as various young independent filmmakers, the youngest being 15 years old. This is the 3rd consecutive year LIIFE has held the YFS and it is now one of the many highlights of the film expo.

Honorees for this year include Abigail Hawk of BLUE BLOODS with a Creative Achievement Award and Director John A. Gallagher with a LIIFETime Career Achievement Award. Kevin Brown from 30 ROCK will be our host, and actor Christopher Roach from KEVIN CAN WAIT will be one of our presenters. Celebrities always appear schedule permitting, and more will likely sign on before the closing PARTY ON Thursday, July 18, 2019. To buy tickets for the closing night party, go to http://longislandfilm.com/awards-ceremony/





