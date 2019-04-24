Lifetime Announces Premiere Dates for Three Book to Screen Titles

This summer, Lifetime brings your favorite novels to life over three consecutive weekends in June. Joining previously announced Book to Screen titles, Pride & Prejudice Atlanta premiering June 1 and Adriana Trigiani's Very Valentine on June 8, the Book to Screen summer movie series continues with three Jane Green titles. Tempting Fate, starring Alyssa Milano (Insatiable), also marks executive producer Kim Raver's (Grey's Anatomy) directorial debut, premieres on Saturday, June 15 at 8PM ET/PT. To Have and To Hold, starring Erika Christensen (Parenthood) debuts on Saturday, June 22 at 8PM ET/PT and Family Pictures, starring Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) and Elisabeth Röhm (Law & Order), airs on Saturday, June 29 at 8 PM ET/PT. Lifetime's Book to Screen series will continue later this summer with five V.C. Andrews titles, based on the Casteel Family novels.

Tempting Fate

Starring Alyssa Milano

Saturday, June 15 at 8pm ET/PT

Based on Jane Green's New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, Tempting Fate follows the story of mother-of two Gabby (Milano) whose picture perfect marriage to Elliott (Steve Kazee, Shameless) is jeopardized when she meets Matt (Zane Holtz, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series), a handsome younger man who seemingly ignites a fire and desire within her. What begins as a business opportunity soon develops into an emotional affair leading Gabby to eventually succumb to Matt's unrelenting attraction and attention, never foreseeing the life-changing consequences that lie ahead. Tempting Fate is executive produced by Green, Milano, Kim Raver, Manu Boyer, Jocelyn Freid, David Fleming and Kara Feifer with Raver and Boyer co-directing from a script by written by Jennifer Maisel.

To Have and To Hold

Starring Erika Christensen

Saturday, June 22 at 8pm ET/PT

To Have and To Hold centers on Alice (Christensen) who still can't believe her high school crush, the dashing, wealthy and successful Joe (Antonio Cupo, Blood & Treasure), would choose to marry her and she willingly allows him to mold her into his ideal socialite wife. Despite Alice's best efforts to be the woman of Joe's dreams, he can't help but be unfaithful to her. When Joe's indiscretions impact his career, Alice's life is further turned upside down. Alice unexpectedly finds herself falling for her best friend Emily's (Carmel Amit, Ghost Wars) boyfriend Harry (Andy Favreau, Champions) and begins to wonder if her fairy tale ending could exist after all. Based on the Jane Green novel of the same name, To Have and To Hold is executive produced by Green, Kim Raver, Manu Boyer, Jocelyn Freid, David Fleming and Kara Feifer with Monika Mitchell directing from a script written by Jennifer Maisel.

Family Pictures

Starring Justina Machado and Elisabeth Röhm

Saturday, June 29 at 8pm ET/PT

In Family Pictures, Sylvie (Machado) and Maggie (Röhm) are two strangers living on opposite coasts, leading very similar lives with husbands that travel for work too much and daughters about to leave the nest. But when their daughters befriend each other on a college tour, they soon discover a shocking secret that threatens to tear both families apart. Matt Passmore (Jigsaw) also stars as Mark. Based on the Jane Green novel of the same name, Family Pictures is executive produced by Green, Kim Raver, Manu Boyer, Jocelyn Freid, David Fleming and Kara Feifer with Boyer directing from a script by written by Ilene Rosenzweig.





