Lifetime Announces Premiere Date for SUPERNANNY

The Series Will Premiere on September 1

During these uncertain times as families are dealing with quarantine and homeschooling, parents are reaching out more than ever for help. Luckily Jo Frost is back on Lifetime Tuesday nights starting with two new Supernanny episodes, premiering back-to-back on September 1, from 8 pm - 10 pm ET/PT.

Armed with 30 years of experience and strategies, Jo helps parents tackle social and behavioral challenges and everything else that is thrown their way. With a recipe of honest, direct and nurturing support, Jo offers real-life solutions to parents - uplifting families with advice, techniques, and tips to iron out the chaos in their lives, helping families evolve.

Following the premiere on September 1, at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, Parents magazine Editor In Chief, Julia Edelstein, will join Jo for a special Instagram Live Aftershow that will be simulcast on the Parents and Lifetime Instagram channels and the Aftershow will also run on Lifetime's Facebook page.

The families featured in each episode are from cities and towns around the country and they are dealing with diverse issues that span the Spectrum of parenting challenges - from dealing with picky eaters and diet issues, to parents dealing with strains in their relationships and kids and adults obsessed with electronic devices, to complicated work schedules and parents refusing help, to first responder spouses facing separations to a LGBTQ couple dealing with kids picking favorites and feelings of isolation. Jo will visit one new family in each episode and use her trusted and proven methods and elevated teachings to help them change their dynamics while focusing on positive reinforcement and connectivity.

The first two new episodes, premiering September 1, feature:

The Brown Family - Moundville, Alabama

Michael and Angela Brown have certainly made a bed for themselves - a giant super bed! They have combined two beds so that their sons Michael Jo and Paul Mason can sleep with them, but this unusual situation has created unhealthy attachment issues. Jo Frost works closely with the full-time working dad and stay-at-home mom to address these issues and an issue of trust that threatens their relationship.

The Zampogna Family - Collegeville, PA

Mealtimes are disastrous for full-time working parents, Angela and Dom Zampogna. Their three children have the pickiest palettes and will only consume unhealthy foods, causing them to act up and throw temper tantrums. Plus, their youngest son Giuseppe still acts like a toddler even though he is four years old. Can Nanny Jo help Giuseppe gain mental maturity and also get this Italian family to eat healthier meals?

Jo Frost is the most globally recognized parenting expert in her field having acquired a legacy of over 30 years experience in her genre. She is an award-winning, best selling author and TV host/ expert, best known for her show Supernanny. In addition, Frost is founder of NannyJoProductions which has produced shows such as NannyOnTour, Britain's Killer Kids, and Extreme Parental Guidance.

Supernanny is produced by Shed Media, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television, and executive produced by Dan Peirson, Stephanie Schwam and Lisa Christy with John Henshaw as showrunner and Jo Frost executive producer. Cat Rodriguez and Gena McCarthy executive produce for Lifetime.

