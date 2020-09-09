LOST AND CROWNED Airs Sept. 12 on YouTube

It's the first official animated short film featuring characters from Clash of Clans.

Get ready to see an all new side of the Clash world! Lost and Crowned, the first official animated short film featuring the beloved characters from Supercell's Clash of Clans and Clash Royale games, debuts in just a few days on YouTube.

Lost and Crowned invites players deeper into the Clash world to see what its lovably dysfunctional cast of characters get up to when they're off the battlefield. Developed in partnership with and directed by Psyop, Lost and Crowned brings players from the villages of Clash of Clans to the kingdoms of Clash Royale, allowing fans to clearly see them as part of the same world for the first time.

In Lost and Crowned, when a serious, hardworking Skeleton Guard named Peter and his relentlessly curious and mischievous younger brother Larry are tasked with guarding the Red King's crown, delightful chaos ensues.

The Clash games have been downloaded over 3 billion times, and their large and dedicated community has enjoyed seeing Clash characters brought to life in animation. Supercell's longtime partner Psyop was the first to take Clash's quirky misfits from pixels on phone screens to delightfully rendered 3D characters, ultimately creating dozens of animations over the last eight years. With Lost & Crowned, Supercell and Psyop are finally delivering what Clash fans have always clamored for: a longer, richer story set in the core Clash world.

Watch the short here when it premieres on Friday:

