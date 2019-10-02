LONG LOST FAMILY Returns to TLC on October 25

TLC announced today the return of its gripping docu-series LONG LOST FAMILY, beginning Friday, October 25 at 10pm ET/PT. With the help of hosts Chris Jacobs and Emmy Award-winning journalist Lisa Joyner, estranged relatives who have suffered decades of separation take another step toward the possibility of discovering and reuniting with family members.

During each episode, Chris and Lisa, both of whom are adopted and have successfully traced their own biological family members, focus on unique and difficult separation stories with the objective to offer redemption and resolution to people who have struggled throughout their lifetime with issues of abandonment, acceptance and identity.

The new season kicks off with identical twins seeking their birth mother. In later episodes we'll follow a man pursuing information about his biological mother in hopes of overcoming his lifelong struggle with abandonment; a woman whose world is turned upside down when she discovers that the hospital where she was born may have sent her home with the wrong family; and a young woman whose search for her mother becomes her greatest ambition after surviving breast cancer.

With the odds stacked up against them - from tightly held family secrets to seemingly impenetrable walls of silence - the path to finding missing loved ones can be riddled with dead ends, detours and disappointment. Chris and Lisa utilize every resource at their fingertips, including public records, archives and cutting edge AncestryDNA® technology, in an effort to locate their relative. As each case unfolds and the emotional intensity reaches a peak, each family reunion gives way to a new beginning and an unmistakable familial connection.

Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #LongLostFamily, 'Like' the show on Facebook, and download the TLC GO app to catch up on past reunions.

TLC is re-teaming with Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, for another season on LONG LOST FAMILY. Through their partnership, Ancestry provides personal DNA testing and family history research on each of the featured individuals to help make new family discoveries possible.

LONG LOST FAMILY is produced by Shed Media, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television, for TLC. Based on the format entitled Find My Family/Spoorloos, devised by KRO-NCRV and distributed by Lineup Industries.





