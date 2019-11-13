LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Heads to Las Vegas for Four Shows with Guests Chrissy Metz, Howie Mandel, and More!

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are heading to the bright lights of Las Vegas to host four shows from the Paris Theatre at Paris Las Vegas, airing Nov. 18-21. Joining them will be a mix of top talent from the worlds of entertainment, music and beyond.

Monday, Nov. 18 - Ripa and Seacrest catch up with "This Is Us" star CHRISSY METZ, who also sings solo for the first time on national television. In addition, former "America's Got Talent" winner MAT FRANCO works his magic for the audience.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 - The Las Vegas fun continues with a visit from comedian HOWIE MANDEL and a performance by Cirque du Soleil's The Beatles LOVE. Plus, "Twin Cities Live" host STEVE PATTERSON checks out some of the most Instagram-worthy spots in Vegas.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Country star SHANIA TWAIN talks about her Las Vegas residency, and magician and illusionist CRISS ANGEL performs.

Thursday, Nov. 21 - Ripa and Seacrest sit down with superstar CHRISTINA AGUILERA to chat about her Las Vegas residency, and comedian CARROT TOP performs his unique and hilarious comedy.

"Live" also will highlight the top-notch nightlife and entertainment for which Las Vegas is known, its exciting activities and adventures, and the city's world-class food scene.

"Live" has teamed up with Caesars Entertainment and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) for the remote broadcasts. Information about tickets for "Live with Kelly and Ryan"'s shows from Paris Las Vegas can be found on the "Live" website, KellyandRyan.com.





