LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to Feature Kerry Washington, Anne Hathaway & More

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LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers is set to feature a range of guests across its July 17 through July 24 run, including Kerry Washington, who appears on the July 17 broadcast alongside Alden Ehrenreich, and Anne Hathaway, who is scheduled for the July 24 episode alongside Alan Ritchson. Other guests across the week include Marcello Hernandez, Minka Kelly, Leslie Jones, Jo Firestone, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rosie O'Donnell, and James Norton.

LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers Listings July 17 – July 24

Friday, July 17: Special guest OG Anunoby (New York Knicks). Guests include Kerry Washington (The Whoopi Monologues), and Alden Ehrenreich (Becky Shaw). (OAD 6/17/2026)

Monday, July 20: Guests include Marcello Hernández (72 Hours) and Minka Kelly (Ransom Canyon). Show #1819

Tuesday, July 21: Guests include Leslie Jones (Roast My Rental) and Jo Firestone (Sex on Murder Island). Show #1820

Wednesday, July 22: Guests include Tracee Ellis Ross (Every Brilliant Thing; Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross). Show #1821

Thursday, July 23: Guests include Rosie O'Donnell (Rosie O'Donnell: Common Knowledge) and James Norton (House of the Dragon). Show #1822

Friday, July 24: Guests include Anne Hathaway (The Odyssey) and Alan Ritchson (Motor City). (OAD 7/13/2026)

Anne Hathaway's appearance on the July 24 episode ties to THE ODYSSEY, the same film Christopher Nolan recently discussed on The Daily Show, as covered by BroadwayWorld in a report on Nolan's press appearances surrounding the project. The July 17 broadcast of LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers is noted as an original air date of June 17, 2026, while the July 24 episode is flagged as an original air date of July 13, 2026.

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