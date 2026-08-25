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Repertorio Español continues its celebration of the 30th anniversary of LA GRINGA, Carmen Rivera's landmark play that premiered at Repertorio in February 1996 and went on to become the longest-running Spanish-language play in New York theater history.

This September, audiences will have several opportunities to experience the celebrated production, including a special performance on Thursday, September 17 at 7:00 PM followed by a Q&A with playwright Carmen Rivera and special guests. The evening offers a unique opportunity to see the play and hear directly from Rivera and other voices connected to its history and enduring cultural impact.

Since its premiere, LA GRINGA has become a defining work in American theater. The play tells the story of María, a young woman born and raised in New York who travels to Puerto Rico for the first time to connect with her heritage. Her experience becomes a journey of identity, belonging, and what it means to carry a culture with you, wherever you are from.

The original Repertorio production received an Obie Award in 1996 as part of the theater's New Voices program. Over three decades, LA GRINGA has been seen by more than 150,000 audience members, continuing to connect with generations of Puerto Rican, Latino, and New York audiences.

September Performance Dates

Saturday, September 12 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, September 13 at 3:00 PM

Thursday, September 17 at 7:00 PM: Special Q&A with playwright Carmen Rivera and special guests following the performance.

Friday, September 18 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 19 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, September 20 at 3:00 PM

Additional performances will continue throughout 2026 and into 2027.

General Information & Tickets

Venue: Repertorio Español, 138 E 27th St, New York, NY

By phone: 212.225.9999

Online: repertorio.nyc

About Repertorio Español

Today, the legacy established by the Company's founders remains at the core of Repertorio Español's vision, shaping both its artistic direction and philosophy. From its inception, the Company sought to create a theatrical space where the Latino community could experience high-quality theatre reflecting their diverse cultures, traditions, and heritage from Spain, Latin America, and the broader Latino experience, while also introducing all audiences—Hispanic and non-Hispanic alike—to outstanding theatre. Repertorio Español now presents a year-round repertoire of classic and contemporary plays performed in Spanish. Each season, the Company produces 12 shows, including at least two new works, supports emerging Latino artists through readings, commissions, and opportunities for young directors, and offers programs for students and senior audiences. Performances are in Spanish, with English captions available.

Photo Credit: Krystal Pagán



Photo Credit: Krystal Pagán

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