Kickstarter Campaign Launches for The Official Warped Tour Documentary

After the announcement that 2018 would mark the final Vans Warped Tour as we all knew it, Director DJay Brawner (Anthem Films) and his Production Team which includes David Johnson, Dayna Ghiraldi-Travers, Max Rose, Kevin Lyman and Francesca Caldara knew they had to jump in and help keep the tour's legacy alive. Over the last two years, their team has been compiling exclusive interviews, live footage and more to help build The Story Of Warped Tour. Today, they are launching a special Kickstarter campaign to help make this dream a reality.

Warped Tour was founded as a DIY Music festival with a bootstrap mentality, and the Anthem Films team feels that this documentary should be approached with the exact same mindset: a community coming together to create something larger than life. It's only right that The Story of Warped Tour is made by fans, for fans, funded by fans.

"The biggest benefit of crowdfunding is the ability to control the entire filmmaking process from creation to release. Sure, we can pitch this to studios. Yes, it would be rad if this was on a streaming platform... but at the end of the day if we do this ourselves we'll get to tell our story on our terms," shares DJay Brawner on his decision to launch this campaign.

The goal is to raise $150,000 to take this project to the finish line. Fans that donate to the campaign will have the opportunity to be rewarded with unique experiences like a visit to the LA premiere, one-on-one lessons with famed musicians and more as well as merch packs, limited edition vinyl, custom Vans shoes and more.

"I've engulfed myself into the music scene that Warped supported since I was a teenager, and I have spent the last 15 years becoming friends with, working with, and developing partnerships with the bands and people I've met through the Warped Tour. You could say my career, as a filmmaker, was forged because of these relationship," shares Brawner. "My passion for this music scene and my love of documentary filmmaking is what's driving me to see this project to completion."

This story is going to be told from the perspective of music historians, artists, and the key people who brought The Warped Tour to life. Their voices and experiences will guide audiences through the iconic history and cultural impact of the tour. The wins and loses, the fights and celebrations, the friendships and feuds.

Interviews have already been completed with artists including Bert McCracken (The Used), Tyson Ritter (All-American Rejects), Yungblud, Sean Forman (3OH!3), Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens) as well as members of Sum 41, The Starting Line, Bad Religion, Atreyu, Set It Off and more.

Fans can find out more information about the documentary, the Kickstarter campaign, rewards and more at http://www.warpedtourdocumentary.com/.





Related Articles View More TV Stories