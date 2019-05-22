Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine Join Cast of Christopher Nolan's TENET

Warner Bros has announced that Christoper Nolan's next film, titled Tenet, has begun shooting, according to Deadline. The film, which is Nolan's first since 2017's Dunkirk, has also added Michael Caine, Dunkirk's Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clémence Poésy.

The ensemble film previously cast John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.

The film is described as an action epic revolving around the world of international espionage. Nolan wrote the original screenplay and is shooting in seven countries. Warner Bros has announced a July 17, 2020 release date for Tenet.

Tenet is being produced by Nolan and Emma Thomas with Thomas Hayslip executive producer. The Tenet team includes Dunkirk's director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema (shooting in a mix of Imax and 70mm) and editor Jennifer Lame, production designer Nathan Crowley, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland and VFX supervisor Andrew Jackson.

Black Panther Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson is composing the film's score.

Read the original article on Deadline.





