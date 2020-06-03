Keith Collins, Doug Bollinger, Gervase Peterson, Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal Sign Onto the New Thriller Series SCRAWL

What are you afraid of? That's the simple question being asked from the new upcoming series SCRAWL.

Production is announced today for the haunting new series from the minds of Award-Winning Filmmakers behind "The Samaritans" movie, Doug Bollinger ("Waltzing Anna", "Mail Order Bride"), Keith Collins ("The Evangelist") and Cory Green ("The Jersey Devil"). Fear can only be kept hidden away for so long. Eventually, it finds a way to crawl out of the story and into your mind.

SCRAWL tells the story of a struggling writer as he battles his insecurities, mental health, and inner demons as he desperately reaches for success. A stranger presents him with a dangerous opportunity to achieve fame and fortune. He makes a pact that may turn his dreams into realities. But what will this deal do to his nightmares?

STARRING: Doug Bollinger, Keith Collins, Gervase Peterson ("Survivor"), Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal ("Asia", "Guns N' Roses"), Sarah Osman (HBO Max's "Love Life"), Ankit Sharma ("Prince of Bollywood"), Christina Dollard ("Fear of My Flesh") PRODUCED BY, Keith Collins, Doug Bollinger

CINEMATOGRAPHY BY, Cory Green WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY, Doug Bollinger. WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/SCRAWLtheseries



THE STORY WILL BE TOLD 2021

