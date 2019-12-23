Jay Huguley And Anne Heche Board CHASING NIGHTMARES

Specter Pictures, the new genre label recently launched as part of producer David Brown's Clear Horizon, announced today that widely celebrated actor Jay Huguley, best known for his groundbreaking and bold roles in the 2013 Oscar-winning 'Best Picture' 12 Years a Slave, AMC's 'The Walking Dead,' and HBO's 'True Detective,' has signed on to star in the upcoming horror/thriller CHASING NIGHTMARES, alongside Anne Heche.

The first film under this new banner will be written and directed by Christopher McGowan, produced by David Brown for Specter Pictures and Todd Lundbohm for 828 Productions and will be financed by 828 Media Capital. McGowan's Perth Road Productions will also produce. Graham McTavish, Michelle Randolph, Spencer Daniels, Aubrey Cleland, and Dana Daurey round out the cast, with the film currently shooting in Los Angeles.

While the majority of the plot is being kept under wraps, the film surrounds a college student, Michelle Randolph, who risks her and her friends' lives to track down the meaning behind the nightmares she has about a girl and a delusional masked man.

Heche has most recently been seen in THE BEST OF ENEMIES from STX Films. She is best known for roles in VOLCANO, SIX DAYS SEVEN NIGHTS, JOHN Q, and DONNIE BRASCO.

McTavish is best known for the TV series "Outlander" and for his role in THE HOBBIT TRILOGY. He was also recently seen in AQUAMAN.

"Our company has been growing and expanding, and Specter Pictures is a part of this process. We look forward to working with Anne and Christopher on this exciting project, and bringing it to audiences in markets globally," said Brown.

Clear Horizon recently launched the prestige project A WAR OF THEIR OWN directed by Bille August at the American Film Market. Brown, who exec produced AFTER THE WEDDING, launched Clear Horizon last year and with these projects further cementing his stake as a producer of high caliber content in a multitude of genres.

Huguley is repped by Saraphina Monaco of Abrams Artists and Greg Wapnick of Luber Roklin Entertainment. Heche is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Untitled Entertainment. Clear Horizon is repped by Michelle Chang of Ramo Law and Jonathan Shikora of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.





Related Articles View More TV Stories