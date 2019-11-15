Jason Kennedy Named Host Of E!'s New Series IN THE ROOM

E! announced today that "E! News'" Jason Kennedy will host the new series "In the Room," where he will take viewers inside celebrity homes for in-depth interviews and conversation around their latest projects, products, passions and more. The series will air several primetime specials before its full launch in early 2020.

The first special airs on Wednesday, December 4 at 8pm ET/PT and features Kennedy in a rare sit down with four-time SUPER BOWL MVP Tom Brady. In this all-new interview, the New England Patriots quarterback opens up about his family and wife, environmentalist and supermodel, Gisele Bündchen, how his on-field success has brought on a different level of scrutiny, and why he'd rather not be called the "G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time)", despite being the winningest QB in NFL history.

"As a skilled interviewer with deep-rooted relationships in the entertainment industry, we're excited to have Jason Kennedy continue in this role as host of E!'s new series 'In the Room,'" said Tammy Filler, Executive Vice President & Editor-In-Chief, E! News. "With a well-respected journalist like Jason at the helm, this show will fill a void in the marketplace giving an unfiltered in-depth look into celebrities' lives that viewers can't get anywhere else."





