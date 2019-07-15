ITV Commissions BECAUSE THE NIGHT from LUTHER Creator Neil Cross

ITV's Head of Drama, Polly Hill, today announced commission of contemporary thriller, Because the Night, from Luther creator and acclaimed screenwriter Neil Cross, to be produced by Euston Films.

In keeping with ITV's remit to commission original, thought- provoking and distinctive drama, Because the Night, is a chilling and suspenseful four-part story of murder - and perhaps ghosts - which exposes the quiet terror of a man trying to escape his past. The series is inspired by the novel Burial, also written by Neil Cross (Luther, Hard Sun, Spooks, Mama).

A skillfully crafted series, Because the Night's central character is well-meaning but directionless Nathan, who has a terrible secret he's long prayed would stay buried and for which he's long worked hard to make recompense.

Almost a decade into his new and devoted married life, Nathan is rocked to the core when Bob, an unwelcome face from the past, turns up on his doorstep with shocking news....triggering a series of catastrophic decisions which cleverly drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and possible redemption.

Neil Cross commented,"I'm truly excited to be working with ITV to make Because the Night. It's one of my favourite stories: a tale of psychological suspense, of guilt and ghosts and murder. Oh, and love. Always love. Our job is to make viewers want to sleep with the lights on. We're looking forward to it."

Polly Hill said,"I'm delighted to be working with Neil Cross and Euston Films on Because the Night - a taught gripping contemporary thriller, which is both chilling and compelling. Neil's adaptation of his original novel promises to be unmissable TV drama and I'm thrilled he's agreed to do this for ITV."

Because the Night will be produced for ITV by Euston Films, part of Fremantle, who were responsible for the recent series of Hard Sun. Euston Films Managing Director Kate Harwood (Hard Sun, Cranford, Baghdad Central) will executive produce the drama alongside Executive Producer for Euston Films, Noemi Spanos (Dublin Murders). Niall MacCormick (The Victim, The Durrells, Doctor Thorne) will direct each of the 4 x 60' episodes.

Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos said, "Working with the brilliant Neil Cross on this bold and gripping four parter is a real thrill for us. Because the Night sent shivers down our spine when we read it and we can't wait to bring Neil's fresh, contemporary take on his original story to the ITV audience."

Fremantle will be responsible for the international distribution of Because the Night.

A prestige label with an international reputation for ground-breaking, iconic drama, Euston Films was relaunched in Autumn 2014, with Kate Harwood as Managing Director and Noemi Spanos as Creative Director. Hard Sun was Euston Films' inaugural production, a 6-part drama series for BBC One written by Neil Cross (Luther). Euston Films has two further ambitious drama series currently in production - Dublin Murders, an 8-part series for BBC One from writer Sarah Phelps (The ABC Murders), and Baghdad Central, a 6-part series for Channel 4 from writer Stephen Butchard (The Last Kingdom).





