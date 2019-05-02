INSP Greenlights ULTIMATE COWBOY SHOWDOWN

General-entertainment network INSP, the leader in Western & Western adjacent-themed programming, today announced it has greenlitUltimate Cowboy Showdown, a reality competition series designed to determine the ultimate modern day cowboy. The series, which will air as a 6-night event, will be hosted by country music icon, Trace Adkins. The announcement was made by Craig Miller, VP of Original Programming & Development for INSP.

"We believe Ultimate Cowboy Showdown will appeal to a wide variety of viewers, including those who enjoy classic Western programming, those who idolize the modern day cowboy way of life, and those who love high energy/action-based competition shows," said Miller. "To be the 'ultimate cowboy,' the winner will be required to pass a challenging array of tests, and display the highest level of grit, toughness, and courage demanded of cowboys in every era. We believe this will be highly entertaining, with edge-of-the-seat drama that will amaze audiences."

He continued, "We are also thrilled to have Trace Adkins on the project. Although best known as a mega Country Music superstar (who has sold more than 11 million albums), Trace is also a ranch owner and someone who has a deep appreciation for cowboys, and the skills they must master."

Trace Adkins said "I am beyond excited to team up with the folks at insp and Glassman Media to host 'Ultimate Cowboy Showdown!' I'm equally pleased that the show will put a spotlight on some of the most authentic and hardworking cowboys from across the country. This should be a fun ride!"

In Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, 12 cowboys (men and women) from across the country will compete for the ultimate cowboy prize - a herd of cattle worth more than $50,000. Over the course of six nights, contestants will undergo a series of grueling physical and mental challenges that will test them individually and as teams. And to make it interesting, competitors will compete in exercises that will surely take them out of their comfort zones. The last cowboy standing will walk away with a prize package that includes the herd, the coveted "Ultimate Cowboy Showdown" belt-buckle, and a lifetime of bragging rights.

Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, will be a 6-night event that will air exclusively on insp this fall. The series is produced for insp by Glassman Media.





