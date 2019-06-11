INSP Announces Premiere Date for TURQUOISE FEVER

"All that glitters isn't gold," and audiences will see why when INSP's newest original series,Turquoise Fever makes its television premiere on Wednesday, August 14th at 9PM ET. Craig Miller, VP of Original Programming and Development for INSP, made the announcement.

"Turquoise is uniquely identified with the American West, but most people have no idea how it is mined and where it comes from," said Miller. He continued, "this series follows the Otteson family and their RELENTLESS PURSUIT of some of the most valuable turquoise in the world, often worth more than gold. In addition to following the triumphs and challenges of this family of everyday heroes, viewers will gain insight into the dangers of mining these rare gemstones and what makes some so expensive."

Turquoise Fever follows the Ottesons as they battle blistering days and freezing nights, detonate explosives on treacherous slopes, and struggle to pull enough of the sought-after stone from the desert to keep their business going for a fourth generation.

Turquoise Fever is comprised of six episodes. The concept was created by Silent Crow Arts, and the pilot episode was produced by Essential Media. The series is being produced by Glassman Media.





