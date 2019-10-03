IMDb TV Announces New Original Series CORNER GAS ANIMATED

IMDb TV, a free streaming service offering thousands of premium movies and TV shows for everyday TV viewing, today announced that Corner Gas Animated will debut on IMDb TV as an IMDb Original series. Based on Canada's most popular comedy brand of all-time, the award-winning Corner Gas Animated series brings the beloved characters of Corner Gas to life in a new, reimagined way. Beginning October 15, 24 episodes of Corner Gas AnimatedSeason 1 and 2 will be available for the first time in the U.S. on the IMDb TV app on Fire TV, the Prime Video app, IMDb.com and the IMDb mobile apps.

From CTV, Canada's #1 television brand, Corner Gas Animated is joined exclusively in the U.S. on IMDb TV by Canada's highest-rated live-action comedy franchise of all-time, Corner Gas, including 107 episodes of the International Emmy Award nominated, six-season sitcom and the 90-minute feature film, Corner Gas: The Movie. The live-action franchise features dozens of notable guest stars, including two Canadian Prime Ministers.

"Corner Gas is already known and loved by many across NORTH AMERICA and we couldn't be happier for Corner Gas Animated to join our family of IMDb Originals, bringing even more ways for viewers to be entertained," said Mark Eamer, Vice President of IMDb TV. "Corner Gas fans can now enjoy the entire Corner Gas franchise for free in one place as it finds its new exclusive home on IMDb TV in the U.S."

Created, starring and executive produced by award-winning showrunner and stand-up comedian Brent Butt, the Corner Gas franchise centers around the colorful characters of Dog River - a fictional rural town forty miles from nowhere and way beyond normal. The ensemble cast stars Brent Butt as Brent Leroy, owner of a roadside service station, with Gabrielle Miller as Lacey Burrows, Fred Ewanuick as Hank Yarbo, Eric Peterson as Oscar Leroy, Lorne Cardinal as Sgt. Davis Quinton, Tara Spencer-Nairnas Constable Karen Pelly, Nancy Robertson as Wanda Dollard, and Corrine Koslo who replaces the late Janet Wright as Emma Leroy.

The new IMDb Original series Corner Gas Animated features an all-star lineup of cameos, including actor Michael J. Fox, comedian Russell Peters, singer/songwriters Jann Arden and Sarah McLachlan, astronaut Chris Hadfield and Epic Meal Time's Harley Morenstein.

"When we started producing the original sitcom Corner Gas, we didn't expect it to become a breakout hit with millions of viewers, multiple awards, spin out movie and animated series, and run for over a decade," said Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer and star Brent Butt. "Sharing the Corner Gas franchise with our U.S. fan base is a dream come true."

"Americans asked us to bring Corner Gas Animated to the U.S.," said Executive Producer Virginia Thompson. "We promised it was coming. Now it's here! The all-new animated series, along with the live-action sitcom and movie will be available all in one place. A big thank you to IMDb TV for being our brand champion in the U.S."

Corner Gas Animated joins the IMDb Originals line-up alongside short-form series, including the animated, scripted series You're Not a Monster, which will begin streaming later this month, as well as The IMDb Show, IMDbrief and Casting Calls. These IMDb Originals complement IMDb TV's extensive collection of premium movies and TV shows across a range of genres, including comedy, kids and family, romance, thrillers, Science fiction, documentaries, horror and more. Fans of the hit show The Middle can enjoy all nine seasons exclusively on IMDb TV, along with other popular series, like Midsomer Murders and Columbo. Movie buffs will also enjoy must-watch titles, including Academy Award-winning film La La Land, Academy Award-nominated film Drive, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and more.





