IMAX Releases Exclusive Artwork for 1917

Today, IMAX has revealed its exclusive artwork for Sam Mendes' upcoming World War I epic, 1917, opening in IMAX theatres in NORTH AMERICA beginning January 24, 2020. Specially formatted for IMAX theatres, 1917 will feature an expanded aspect ratio for the entire film, which means IMAX delivers audiences up to 26% more picture than any other theatre.

See the artwork below!

In addition to featuring IMAX expanded aspect ratio (26% more picture on screen), the IMAX release of 1917 will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic's George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones' Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers-Blake's own brother among them.

1917 is directed by Academy Award®-winner Sam Mendes (American Beauty, Skyfall,) who wrote the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Showtime's Penny Dreadful.) The film is produced by Mendes and Pippa Harris (co-executive producer, Revolutionary Road; executive producer, Away We Go) for their Neal Street Productions, Jayne-Ann Tenggren (co-producer, The Rhythm Section; associate producer, Spectre), Callum McDougall (executive producer, Mary Poppins Returns, Skyfall) and Brian Oliver (executive producer, Rocketman; Black Swan). The film is produced by Neal Street Productions for DreamWorks Pictures in association with New Republic Pictures.

