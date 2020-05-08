ID Zooms Network Stars to Your Living Room for IDCON: HOME TOGETHER

ID's beloved fan engagement event, IDCON, is going virtual for 2020 with IDCON: HOME TOGETHER. For the first time ever, ID fans are welcome to pour their favorite beverage, cuddle up with their cat and join ID for a network fan event that takes you behind the scenes of your favorite TV channel - right from the comfort of your own couch. This year will focus on keeping us all safe at home together, while still offering the chance to interact with ID's stars. Attendees will be encouraged to ask their burning fan questions and will be treated to surprises, activations and special guest appearances throughout the two-hour event. Additionally, attendees will receive sneak peeks of upcoming programming for the network's exclusive true-crime programming event, ID PRESENTS: NINE AT 9, kicking off on Memorial Day and featuring premium headline-making cases at 9 p.m. ET every night. ID Addicts can join the fifth annual IDCON: HOME TOGETHER on Zoom on Thursday, May 21 from 6-8 p.m. ET, sign up at IDCON2020. In lieu of an attendance fee, ID is encouraging donations to nonprofit organizations that we support at the channel, including: the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) , and One Love.

"Connectivity is something we're all longing for right now, and we know how devoted our ID Addicts are to our network and stars," said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Destination America and American Heroes Channel. "For the past five years, fans have come to us in New York City and now, as a special treat during these trying times, we are coming to all of you. No lines. No sold-out venue - just the ID stars you love, the true crime content you crave, and you, from the comfort of your own home."

IDCON: HOME TOGETHER will consist of four sessions running from 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 21st, and is scheduled to go until 8 p.m. ET. The session schedule is as follows:

FROM COUCH TO CAPTURE

Join crusaders of justice John Walsh and Callahan Walsh as they discuss their careers in crime-fighting and the meaningful work that they do on "In Pursuit with John Walsh." The series alone, which relies on help from an active and engaged audience, in its past two seasons has helped bring 15 featured fugitives to justice and five missing children home. The Walshes will also discuss the inspiring work that they do with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and how their work keeps Adam Walsh's legacy alive. Discussion will be moderated by SVP of production at ID, Sara Kozak.

INSIDE JUSTICE

Take an inside look at how the justice system works through three unique perspectives - retired homicide detective Chris Anderson ("Reasonable Doubt"), former New York prosecutor Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi ("True Conviction"), and criminal defense attorney Fatima Silva ("Reasonable Doubt"). What cases are they following now? How is the justice system adapting to change? How common are wrongful convictions? How is self-isolation changing the crimes committed today? Join ID for a conversation about convictions of the past and crimes of the present. Moderated by CBS' "48 Hours" correspondent, Maureen Maher

CRIMINALLY ADDICTIVE

These are the stories that make headlines. The cases you think you know, but never really do. Join our panel of expert crime reporters, legal analyst Ashleigh Banfield, crime journalist Diane Dimond, and psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig, as they discuss famous crimes that always seem to pose more questions than answers. From the purported suicide of Jeffrey Epstein to the suspicious death of Hollywood starlet Brittany Murphy, this is a discussion you won't want to miss - and you won't have to leave your own home to get the scoop. Moderated by Pamela Deutsch, Vice President of production for the "ID Mystery" franchise

AT HOME WITH JOE

After 9 seasons and 142 episodes, it's time to see a new type of Joe! Fans of the long-running hit "Homicide Hunter" were devastated to hear that the series had come to an end this past January. But with a brand-new series coming to ID later this year, we have not seen the last of Joe Kenda. Fans are invited to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear from Joe himself in the comfort of his own home - and we all know who will be operating the camera behind the scenes and hopefully make a special guest appearance! Fans are encouraged to submit video questions to Joe in advance - he might choose your question to answer in his own signature style! Moderated by Thomas Cutler, Vice President of production for "Homicide Hunter."





