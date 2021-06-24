I SEE YOU AND YOU SEE ME Premieres Friday, June 25 on PBS!

I SEE YOU AND YOU SEE ME premieres this Friday, June 25th at 7pm on PBS.

The film, produced by Queens Theatre and Madison Square Films, was written, adapted, and directed by Harris Doran (Beauty Mark, Bleeding Love), and stars 11 actors presenting the accounts of Queens residents who shared their stories about their lives last year with the Queens Memory Project at the Queens Public Library.

At turns sad, frustrating, angry, humorous, and even hopeful, the stories illustrate the emotional and psychological impact of the events of 2020 on our lives. As the film opens up, it reminds us that when New York shut down due to the virus in March 2020, "the stories of Queens were silenced. But the voices of Queens still called out to be heard."

The film originally premiered online in April.

Directed, written, and adapted by Harris Doran, I See You and You See Me features stories from across the Queens community, including submissions from Kaffy Abdul, Hector Biaggi, Seo-Young Chu, Tanya Fiebert, Emily Hepding, Sto Len, Douglas Lyons, Carrie Marino, Natalie Milbrodt, Demetries Morrow, Sheena Pachon, and Sarah Pousty; and features performances by Alana Raquel Bowers, Deborah S. Craig, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Deirde Lovejoy, Carol Mazhuvancheril, Pooya Moheseni, Kate Rigg, Khalid Rivera, James Seol, Rocky Vega, and Brittany Vicars.

The film adapts stories that emerged last year from residents of Queens. Those stories featured in the film were provided by: Kaffy Abdul; Hector Biaggi; Seo-Young Chu; Tanya Fiebert; Karen Fisher; Emily Hepding; Sto Len; Douglas Lyons; Carrie Marino; Natalie Milbrodt; Demetries Morrow; Sheena Pachon; and, Sarah Pousty.