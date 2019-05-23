Hola Mexico Film Festival Adds Exclusive Screening of ROMA

Hola Mexico Film Festival has just added an exclusive outdoor screening of ROMA at the Montalban Rooftop Theatre in Hollywood.

The screening will take place on Wednesday, June 5 - doors open at 7pm and screening to set to start at 8:30pm. Tickets will be available on the Hola Mexico Film Festival website -https://www.holamexicoff.com/.

Hola Mexico Film Festival opens next Friday, May 31 and runs through Saturday, June 8 in various venues around the city. The largest Mexican film festival outside of Mexico opens with LAS NIÑAS BIEN (THE GOOD GIRLS) at the Montalbán Theatre in Hollywood.

Spanning comedies, dramas, horror films and documentaries, the Festival showcases high quality films in a festive atmosphere in conjunction with exclusive parties and outdoor concerts and this year is launching a new section - The Other Mexico/El Otro México, highlighting experiences of Mexicans rarely portrayed on screen, these films skillfully present perceptive narratives that challenge the status quo.





Related Articles View More TV Stories