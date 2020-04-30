HGTV Picks Up Self-Shot Home Organization Series HOT MESS HOUSE

HGTV has greenlit Hot Mess House, a new self-shot series that tackles the chaos and challenges of home organization. When families are lost in a sea of overwhelming disorganization, clutter and messiness - and have no idea how to fix it - organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen will swoop in, via videoconference, to save the day.

In each episode, Cassandra takes a virtual tour of the client's home where she finds overflowing playrooms, stuffed kitchens and inundated basements. After the home tours, Cassandra helps them identify an organization style that will work best for their unique situation, then gives them the necessary resources and tools for a stress-free, decluttered life. The four-episode series is slated to premiere in June 2020.

"With everyone spending so much time at home, we all have the itch to purge, organize and rearrange spaces," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "Hot Mess House will inspire us to finally tackle the organization projects that have been languishing on our to-do lists for months."

