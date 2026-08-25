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HEARTLAND to Debut on Netflix, First Look Photos Released

Shana Feste directs the drama, which also features Carter Faith, Ross Lynch, Paul Sparks and John Hawkes.

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HEARTLAND to Debut on Netflix, First Look Photos Released

HEARTLAND is set to debut on Netflix on November 13, 2026.

About Heartland

Director: Shana Feste

Writer: Shana Feste

Producers: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Randall Poster, Jason Owen

Executive Producers: Tracey Cook, Jeff Valeri

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Garrett Hedlund, Carter Faith, Ross Lynch, Paul Sparks, Jennifer Nettles and John Hawkes.

Also Starring: Hill Harper, Norbert Leo Butz, Wynn Everett, Isabelle Kusman, David Rysdahl

Logline: Former country megastar, Misty Jones, comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her missing niece, a rising country musician, and must grapple with her own past and Nashville's seedy underbelly. Her search uncovers a murky side of Nashville where no one, including Misty, is who they seem.

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