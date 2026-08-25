HEARTLAND to Debut on Netflix, First Look Photos Released
Shana Feste directs the drama, which also features Carter Faith, Ross Lynch, Paul Sparks and John Hawkes.
HEARTLAND is set to debut on Netflix on November 13, 2026.
About Heartland
Director: Shana Feste
Writer: Shana Feste
Producers: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Randall Poster, Jason Owen
Executive Producers: Tracey Cook, Jeff Valeri
Cast: Jessica Chastain, Garrett Hedlund, Carter Faith, Ross Lynch, Paul Sparks, Jennifer Nettles and John Hawkes.
Also Starring: Hill Harper, Norbert Leo Butz, Wynn Everett, Isabelle Kusman, David Rysdahl
Logline: Former country megastar, Misty Jones, comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her missing niece, a rising country musician, and must grapple with her own past and Nashville's seedy underbelly. Her search uncovers a murky side of Nashville where no one, including Misty, is who they seem.
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