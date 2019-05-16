HBO to Debut Limited Drama Series YEARS AND YEARS on June 24

The six-part limited drama series YEARS AND YEARS debuts MONDAY, JUNE 24 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO.

YEARS AND YEARS follows the members of one family as their complex lives converge on one crucial night in 2019, when Britain is rocked by political, economic and technological advances.

Rory Kinnear, Russell Tovey, Jessica Hynes, Ruth Madeley and Anne Reid star, along with Emma Thompson, who plays an outspoken celebrity turned political figure whose controversial opinions divide the nation.

A RED Production Company production, in co-production with HBO, BBC One and CANAL+; created, written and executive produced by Russell T Davies; executive producers, Nicola Shindler and Michaela Fereday for RED Production Company and Lucy Richer for the BBC; series producer, Karen Lewis; director and executive producer, Simon Cellan Jones.





