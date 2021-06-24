HBO Max Orders Unscripted Series AMY LEARNS TO… Starring Amy Schumer

HBO Max has given an eight-episode series order to the half-hour unscripted series AMY LEARNS TO... starring Amy Schumer. This is Amy's second project with HBO Max following her docuseries "Expecting Amy."

In AMY LEARNS TO..., Amy steps out of her comfort zone and into someone else's. In each episode, Amy learns a new skill, craft, or trade from a local expert in her husband's hometown on Martha's Vineyard. Whether she's learning to dive for clams, sell real estate, perform a magic trick, or (sort of) repair a roof, she'll meet each challenge with her signature wit, vulnerability and willingness to try anything.

AMY LEARNS TO... is produced by Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) with Amy Schumer and IPC's Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers.

Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max, said, "We are thrilled to be working with Amy again! She is sure to surprise and amaze us with her willingness to push boundaries and try something new, always with a hilarious spin."

Amy Schumer said, "We are pumped for this."

Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) is an Emmy®-winning content creation and production studio based in Van Nuys, California. Founded in 2016 and acquired by Industrial Media in 2018, IPC develops and produces premium television, film, documentary, commercial and interactive mobile content for global streamers and US broadcast and cable networks. Recent productions include "Indian Matchmaking" and "Night Stalker" (Netflix); "Selena+Chef" (HBO Max); "We're Here" and "The Swamp" (HBO); "This Is Paris" (YouTube Originals); "The Last Narc" (Amazon); "The Substitute" (Nickelodeon); "Empires of New York" (CNBC); and "The Con" (ABC). IPC is a two-time Emmy Award recipient and a Producers Guild Award recipient for its series "Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath" (A&E).