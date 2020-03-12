HBO Europe's PATRIA to Debut May 17

PATRIA tells a story - over three decades - of the Spanish Basque Country threatened by the separatist terrorism of ETA, through the eyes of two families divided by the violent conflict.

For the first time, HBO Europe content will be made available to subscribers in the U.S., and 61 countries across Europe and Latin America, on the same day. In Europe, the show will be available on HBO Europe's branded services in 21 countries including Spain. In Latin America it will be broadcast on HBO in over 40 countries and will be available on HBO Go. In the US, it will be available on HBO NOW®, HBO GO®, HBO On Demand®, HBO Latino®, and partners' streaming platforms. New episodes of PATRIA will be available weekly.

The day ETA announces a ceasefire, Bittori visits the cemetery where her husband Txato, who was murdered by the terrorists, is buried. She tells him that she has decided to return home to THE VILLAGE where they lived together to try and get closure. Will she be able to live alongside those who hounded her before and after THE ATTACK - turning her life upside down? Will she ever be able to find out the identity of the hooded assailant who on that rainy day, killed her husband? Bittori's presence in THE VILLAGE causes chaos, enraging her neighbour Miren, once a close friend and mother of Joxe Mari, an imprisoned terrorist and the probable killer of Txato. What happened between these two women? What poisoned the lives of their children and their husbands who were so close in the past? The rift that exists between them and their deeply held convictions make trying to forget impossible, but will they be able to forgive in a community shattered by political fanaticism?

HBO Europe has created premium original programming since 2010. PATRIA will join award winning HBO Europe drama already being enjoyed by US audiences on HBO GO® and HBO NOW® such as Polish dramas Blinded by the Lights and The Pact, Success from Croatia, Czech dramas Wasteland and Mamon, Romanian thriller Shadows, the docu-series from Spain The Pioneer, and Beforeigners from Norway.

The series has been created and written by Aitor Gabilondo, based on the bestselling novel Patria by Fernando Aramburu, edited by Tusquets Editores, S.A. It is directed by Felix Viscarret and Óscar Pedraza. Executive Producers for HBO Europe are Miguel Salvat, Steve Matthews and Antony Root. PATRIA was produced by Alea Media for HBO Europe, with participation from HBO Latin America.

International sales for PATRIA are being handled by HBO Europe.





