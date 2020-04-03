Guy Ritchie's THE GENTLEMEN Heads to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD

Get lit in the stylish ensemble caper, THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded, sophisticated action-comedy written and directed by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, Snatch). This engaging and unpredictable film is available now on Digital, lighting up on On Demand April 14, 2020 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on April 21, 2020, from STXfilms and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Set in the underworld cannabis industry in London, Ritchie makes a grand return to his signature, kinetic style, enthralling and surprising audiences with every scene, made even more dynamic by the performances of its star-powered ensemble cast. The home release includes exclusive bonus content bringing audiences deeper into the provocative world of the film.

THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club), who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his lucrative domain out from under him.

Featuring an all-star cast, THE GENTLEMEN stars Oscar® winner McConaughey, alongside Charlie Hunnam (Pacific Rim, "Sons of Anarchy"), Golden Globe® nominee Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey, "Good Behavior"), Golden Globe® winner Colin Farrell (The Lobster, In Bruges), Henry Golding (A Simple Favor, Crazy Rich Asians), Golden Globe® winner Hugh Grant (The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Love Actually), Jeremy Strong ("Succession," Molly's Game) and Eddie Marsan (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Atomic Blonde).

BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY™️, DVD & DIGITAL:

Behind-the-Scenes of THE GENTLEMEN - Get up close with the talented cast of THE GENTLEMEN as they give an inside look at the making of the film and share their experiences working with legendary director Guy Ritchie.

Best Gentlemanly Quips - A selection of some of the funniest lines from THE GENTLEMEN that spotlights the witty writing behind the film.

Glossary of Cannabis - Viewers are given a fun educational montage highlighting the numerous nicknames of Marijuana shown throughout the film.

Photo Gallery

THE GENTLEMEN will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack which includes 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™️ , Blu-ray™️ and Digital. The 4K Ultra HD will include all bonus features on the Blu-ray™️ disc.

4K Ultra HD is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience.

Blu-ray™️ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.





