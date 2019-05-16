Food Network Announces Return of GIADA IN ITALY

Giada De Laurentiis shares her food and family-filled summer holiday in Capri this summer in a new season of Giada in Italy, premiering Sunday, June 16th at 11:30am ET/PT on Food Network.

She and her family have vacationed on this picturesque island off the Amalfi Coast for many years and she reminisces with her own take on traditional dishes from Southern Italy, leading up to a menu celebrating what would have been her grandfather Dino's 100th birthday. Inspired by the fresh ingredients, bold flavors and scenic beauty of Capri, Giada also creates new recipes and memories with her daughter Jade, mother Veronica and Aunt Raffy.

"Capri has a special place in Giada's heart and these episodes give our viewers a very personal look at this breathtakingly beautiful island, its flavors and the memories it holds for her family," said Courtney White, President, Food Network.

In the season premiere, Giada arrives in Capri, a place filled with memories for the De Laurentiis family. She shares lunch with her daughter Jade and highlights the island's flavors with a menu of Aglio E Olio with Peas and Prosciutto, Fritto Misto, Mista Salad and Lemon Crepes with Almond Mascarpone. Upcoming episodes feature Giada and Aunt Raffy making Nonno Dino's favorite dish Timballo Genovese, a family picnic with Jade and Victoria, and a pastry and sweets-themed menu, culminating in a celebration on what would have been Dino De Laurentiis' 100th birthday.

Fans inspired by Giada's travels can see photos from the show and try the recipes that celebrate her Italian heritage at FoodNetwork.com/GiadaInItaly. Join the conversation on social using #GiadaInItaly.





Related Articles View More TV Stories