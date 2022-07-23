First Look At Rachel Zegler And Zachary Levi In Shazam! Fury of the Gods New Trailer

The first trailer has just been released for Shazam! Fury of The Gods (2022), the sequel to Shazam! The first Shazam! film was released in 2019. Directed by David F. Sandberg from a screenplay by Henry Gayden, and a story by Gayden and Darren Lemke, the first film starred Asher Angel as Billy Batson, a teenage boy who can transform into an adult superhero, played by Zachary Levi. Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou also star. The plot follows Billy Batson, who is chosen by the ancient wizard Shazam as his new champion and receives various superpowers. Billy and his best friend Freddy Freeman (Grazer) must discover Billy's new powers in order to stop the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong) and the Seven Deadly Sins.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods brings back Zachary Levi as its hero, along with Asher Angel, playing his high school alter ego. The movie stars Rachel Zegler as one of the Daughters of Atlas. Her character lacks a comic backstory but appears to be a villain in this new film. Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu lead the Daughters of Atlas as Hespera and Kalypso. The movie is set to release on Dec. 21.