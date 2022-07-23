Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

First Look At Rachel Zegler And Zachary Levi In Shazam! Fury of the Gods New Trailer

The first trailer of this DC comics adaptation is finally released.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 23, 2022  
First Look At Rachel Zegler And Zachary Levi In Shazam! Fury of the Gods New Trailer

The first trailer has just been released for Shazam! Fury of The Gods (2022), the sequel to Shazam! The first Shazam! film was released in 2019. Directed by David F. Sandberg from a screenplay by Henry Gayden, and a story by Gayden and Darren Lemke, the first film starred Asher Angel as Billy Batson, a teenage boy who can transform into an adult superhero, played by Zachary Levi. Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou also star. The plot follows Billy Batson, who is chosen by the ancient wizard Shazam as his new champion and receives various superpowers. Billy and his best friend Freddy Freeman (Grazer) must discover Billy's new powers in order to stop the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong) and the Seven Deadly Sins.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods brings back Zachary Levi as its hero, along with Asher Angel, playing his high school alter ego. The movie stars Rachel Zegler as one of the Daughters of Atlas. Her character lacks a comic backstory but appears to be a villain in this new film. Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu lead the Daughters of Atlas as Hespera and Kalypso. The movie is set to release on Dec. 21.

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Grace Cutler


Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of TROUBLE THE WATER At Theatricum
July 23, 2022

 Inspired by the little-known, larger-than-life true story of Robert Smalls, the first African American hero of the Civil War, Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum presents the world premiere of Trouble the Water, freely adapted by Ellen Geer from the 2019 award-winning historical novel by Rebecca Dwight Bruff.
Traveling Players Will Presents William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors This Summer
July 23, 2022

Traveling Players presents William Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors.  The play will tour from July 28 through August 3, 2022. 
Emily Wade Adams Presents Motown to My Town On the Main Stage at Cotuit Center for the Arts!
July 23, 2022

Emily Wade Adams presents Motown to My Town, an album release concert—ONE NIGHT ONLY on the Main Stage at Cotuit Center for the Arts! 
Caleb McCarroll, Kenedi Chriske, and Josh Hoon Lee In DRIVEN - A NEW SONG CYCLE This Summer
July 23, 2022

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Caleb McCarroll, Kenedi Chriske, and Josh Hoon  Lee in “Driven – A New Song Cycle” on August 23, 2022 at 9:30PM. Book and Lyrics by Joe  Archer & Francesco Redica. Original Poetry by Megan Russell. Produced and Music Directed by  Jeremy Jacobs. 
Alex Brightman, Tom Kitt, James Monroe Iglehart, Chris Jackson And More to Perform Next Week At 54 Below
July 23, 2022

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.