Final Season of History's VIKINGS to Premiere December 4

HISTORY's hit drama series "Vikings" returns for its sixth and final season with a highly anticipated and powerful two-hour premiere kicking off Wednesday, December 4 at 9 PM ET/PT. For the past five seasons the Vikings have explored and conquered the known world, from early raids in England and the fierce battles of the Great Heathen Army to the heart-stopping death of Ragnar (Travis Fimmel), now the epic saga sails to monumental lengths throughout 20 compelling, definitive episodes.

The 20-episode sixth season will air in two parts, beginning with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, December 4 at 9PM ET/PT followed by eight episodes airing every Wednesday at 10PM ET/PT on HISTORY. The remaining ten episodes of season six are slated to air in 2020. Additionally, series regular Katheryn Winnick is set to helm one episode in season six, marking her directorial debut. Last season, HISTORY's first scripted series "Vikings" reached 25.2 million total viewers in Live+7 delivery and is the network's #1 drama series.

"I always knew how 'Vikings' would end and, after 89 episodes, I truly believe the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons has been told and we are leaving our beloved fans with the proper and definitive ending they so deserve," said Michael Hirst, creator, writer and executive producer. "Although it is bittersweet there are still 20 episodes left and the most ambitious and intensely emotional episodes are still to come."

Revenge, drama and chaos closed out the mid-season five finale. Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen), a self-proclaimed God ruling over Kattegat with alarming terror, charged his army into battle against his enemy and brother Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig). Unleashing a fiery guerilla warfare, the two brothers refused to surrender - blood, pride and the crown weighed too heavily on both of their shoulders. In the final moments, Ivar was forced to flee an imminent fate, disappearing into the darkness and securing Bjorn's victory. Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), reborn after experiencing severe delusions from the major love she's lost, emerged to crown Bjorn as the new rightful king.

Season six returns following the battle between brothers which has left Bjorn victorious and a hero to the people who have been under the tyrannical rule of Ivar for so long. As the new leader of Kattegat, Bjorn struggles to fill his late father's shoes as king, while facing several dilemmas and wrestling with the idea that power overshadows morals. Meanwhile, Ivar, searching for a new path to separate him from his past, is seen traveling along The Silk Road eventually leading him to Russia. He meets his match in Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky), a ruthless and unpredictable Russian ruler, who shocks even Ivar with his merciless actions. While Lagertha has her own agenda - to live a quieter and less public life on her own farm, but new dangers lurk close to home. This season, the Vikings continue to take over Scandinavia as Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) travel to Iceland to uncover the mystery circling around Floki's (Gustaf Skarsgård) disappearance and Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) pursues his personal vendetta against Ivar.

"Vikings" is the critically acclaimed series from creator and sole writer Michael Hirst (Academy Award(R) winning film Elizabeth and the Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) nominated series "The Tudors") and is a family saga that tells the remarkable tales of the lives and epic adventures of the raiders and explorers of the Dark Ages.

Hirst serves as executive producer along with Morgan O'Sullivan of TM Productions (The Count of Monte Cristo; "The Tudors"), Sheila Hockin ("The Tudors," "The Borgias"), John Weber of Take 5 Productions ("The Tudors," "The Borgias"), Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and James Flynn ("The Tudors," "The Borgias").

"Vikings" is an international Irish/Canadian co-production by TM Productions and Take 5 Productions. MGM Television serves as the worldwide distributor outside of Ireland and Canada. "Vikings" is produced in association with Corus Entertainment.





