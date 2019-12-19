FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY Announces Lineup Featuring Performances by The Killers, The Lumineers, & More!

Emmy® Award-winning entertainer, producer and television's favorite host, Steve Harvey, returns for FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE, a star-studded three-and-a-half-hour primetime celebration, featuring electrifying musical performances and celebrity appearances. Co-hosted by Emmy® Award-winning journalist and TV personality Maria Menounos, and three-time SUPER BOWL Champion and Fox Sports NFL Analyst Rob Gronkowski, FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE, PART ONE airs Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/CT live MT/PT tape-delayed), and FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE, PART TWO airs Tuesday, Dec. 31 (11:00 PM-12:30 AM ET live CT/MT/PT tape-delayed).

For the third year in a row, Harvey will bring his signature humor and hosting talents to this highly anticipated celebration, including headliner LL COOL J featuring DJ Z-Trip, live from Times Square, a special performance by VILLAGE PEOPLE, who will attempt to break the record for the world's largest "YMCA" dance, and other epic musical performances by some of 2019's top artists, including The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, the Backstreet Boys, Tyga, the Killers and more. Additionally, the special will include celebrity cameo appearances by Gordon Ramsay (GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK), Will Arnett (LEGO MASTERS), Jenna Dewan (FLIRTY DANCING) and WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, who will participate in an exclusive WWE match.

Join surprise celebrity guests and some of the year's top music artists to wrap up 2019 and kick off the New Year with a show unlike any other. Select musical performances will be broadcast in collaboration with iHeartRadio.

Last year, Harvey and Menounos led an incredible countdown to the New Year, which included performances by music legend Sting, Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes and Why Don't We. The special marked FOX's highest-rated NYE special in 10 years.

FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE is produced by Endeavor Content's Film 45 and Done + Dusted. Guy Carrington, Katy Mullan, Michael Antinoro and David Chamberlin serve as executive producers. "Follow" STEVE HARVEY at facebook.com/SteveHarvey, on Twitter @IAmSteveHarvey and on Instagram @IAmSteveHarveyTV.





