Ezekiel Emanuel & More Join REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER April 10 Episode Lineup

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Real Time with Bill Maher will continue Friday, April 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

This week features a one-on-one interview with Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, bioethicist, oncologist, and New York Times bestselling author of the book “Eat Your Ice Cream: Six Simple Rules for a Long and Healthy Life.”

This week’s panel discussion includes Douglas Murray, New York Post contributor and bestselling author of the book “On Democracies and Death Cults: Israel and the Future of Civilization”; and Paul Rieckhoff, national security and political analyst, founder of Independent Veterans of America (IVA), and host of the podcast “Independent Americans with Paul Rieckhoff.”

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022).

Between “Politically Incorrect” and “Real Time,” Maher has garnered 41 Emmy nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network, “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

Photo Credit: HBO