Edward Perotti Shares Halloween Entertaining Trends for 2026

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Event designer Edward Perotti has designed over 2,000 events worldwide and is known for transforming everything from backyard gatherings to large-scale celebrations into unforgettable, immersive experiences. He has been featured in Business Insider, Real Simple, Refinery29, Southern Living, Variety, Forbes and more.

For 2026, Edward Perotti envisions Halloween celebrations that captivate all the senses—blending whimsical décor, immersive gatherings, and inventive food and beverage experiences. Here are his signature trends for 2026:

2026 Halloween Entertaining Trends

Pastel & Playful Palettes: Move beyond classic orange and black, think pink ghosts, pastel bats, and checkerboard patterns for a cheerful twist.

Disco Halloween: Mirrored pumpkins, disco-ball spiders, and reflective surfaces turn any party into a sparkling dance celebration.

Vintage Revival: Incorporate Department 56 village displays, retro blow molds, and nostalgic wall art for an old-school vibe.

Atmospheric Lighting: Lighted candelabras, battery-operated trees, and glowing DIY crafts set a magical scene indoors and out.

Interactive Entertaining: Crafting and treat-decorating stations, immersive photo backdrops, and projection-mapped displays encourage guests to participate and socialize.

Playful Food & Beverage: Feature pastel ghost cookies, pink popcorn balls, and vintage-inspired candy bars. Serve up custom cocktails and mocktails in retro glassware, such as sparkling 'Potion Punch' with edible glitter or disco-inspired drinks with shimmering toppers.

Community Spirit: Weave philanthropy into festivities through themed charity drives or community bake sales to 'leave more than you take.'

Edward's 2026 vision ensures Halloween gatherings are creative, fun, and full of flavor—leaving guests with lasting memories and a positive community impact. His signature approach makes high-end entertaining feel accessible, with smart, creative strategies that resonate across audiences. He's also known for incorporating sustainability and philanthropy into his work, adding depth and purpose to every event.

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