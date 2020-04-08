Documentary WHEN THE BEAT DROPS to Stream Exclusively on WOW Presents Plus

When The Beat Drops will be available for streaming exclusively on WOW Presents Plus on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020.

Award-winning documentary When the Beat Drops takes viewers into the highly competitive, underground world of a dance subculture known as Bucking. Those passionate few who have shepherded this dance movement are ready to show the world who they really are in "When The Beat Drops." Reputations, jobs and personal relationships may be at risk, all for the boys who buck to practice the dance style they love.

When The Beat Drops features Atlanta's bucking elite, led by Anthony "Big Tony" Davis. From award-winning media company, World of Wonder, the documentary is directed by Jamal Sims and produced by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato of World of Wonder and Jordan Finnegan.

Bucking emerged in the early 1990's as a reaction to the inability for men to join the majorette dance teams at the historically black colleges and universities across the South. Over the years, the boys who buck have practiced their craft behind the public eye, often dancing in LGBTQ+ clubs and private competitions - far from judgment and more socially accepted forms of dance.

Those passionate few who have shepherded this dance movement are ready to show the world who they really are in When The Beat Drops. Reputations, jobs and personal relationships may be at risk, all for the boys who buck to practice the dance style they love.





