Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues June 13

AXIOS on HBO continues SUNDAY, JUNE 13 (6:00-6:30 P.M. ET/PT), featuring insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, science and business.

This episode features the following segments:

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and Axios managing editor for politics Margaret Talev sit down to discuss what's at stake with the Iran nuclear deal, what cyberattacks mean for nuclear power and the IAEA's investment in combating climate change and future pandemics.

Suzanne Clark, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce joins Axios co-founder Mike Allen to discuss the policies that will define post-pandemic economic growth, the Chamber's relationship with the Biden administration and how the lobbying group juggles its endorsements of Republicans and Democrats.

Søren Skou, CEO of Maersk, head of the world's largest shipping company, speaks with Axios editor-in-chief Nicholas Johnston about the pandemic's impact on the global supply chain and the lessons Maersk learned from the 2017 cyberattack that cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars.

