DOG'S MOST WANTED Premiere Episode Available Online

WGN America's riveting reality series "Dog's Most Wanted" debuted to fanfare and became the #1 unscripted series in network history and now WGN america and Dog want to make the episode available to all fans across the country so it will be streaming online at www.WGNAmerica.com for 48 HOURS starting Monday, September 9 at 9 AM ET.

The premiere of "Dog's Most Wanted" on Wednesday, Sept 4, attracted nearly 1.7 million Total Viewers and 726,000 Adults 25-54 overall on premiere night and during the 9-10 PM hour brought in its bounty with an impressive 426K,000 Adults 25-54 and 943,000 Total Viewers on a Live + Same Day basis.

In "Dog's Most Wanted," airing Wednesdays at 9 PM ET/PT on WGN America, Duane "Dog" Chapman and the late Beth Chapman will be supported by a ferocious team of hunters Dog calls "The Dirty Dozen." Together they will go on a cross-country manhunt to track down a carefully curated list of DOG'S MOST WANTED fugitives. In their personal lives, the series tackles the family's most difficult fight as their beloved matriarch Beth Chapman bravely fights - and tragically loses - her battle with cancer.

"Dog's Most Wanted" is produced by Dorsey Pictures, a RED ARROW Studios company, along with Entertainment by Bonnie & Clyde. Chris Dorsey ("Building Alaska"), and Matt Assmus serve as Executive Producers for Dorsey Pictures. Dog and the late Beth Chapman are Executive Producers for Bonnie & Clyde. "Dog's Most Wanted" is distributed worldwide by RED ARROW Studios International.





