DC Universe, Warner Bros. Television Announce DOOM PATROL, TITANS and More at Comic-Con

At San Diego Comic-Con International, DC UNIVERSE unveiled a slate of programming updates for the first-of-its-kind digital subscription service at a sizzling summer panel that featured many of the highly acclaimed, critically lauded original series produced by Warner Bros. Television and Warner Bros. Animation. The panel unveiled sneak peeks, first looks, exclusive screenings and breaking news for Doom Patrol, Titans, Young Justice: Outsiders and the upcoming adult-animated comedy series Harley Quinn.

Doom Patrol: Executive producer Jeremy Carver and series star Diane Guerrero (Crazy Jane) were on hand to deliver the exciting news that the critically acclaimed series has been renewed for a second season via a deal with HBO Max. The eccentric anti-hero adventures will continue in 2020, with all-new original episodes set to debut simultaneously on DC UNIVERSE and HBO Max, WarnerMedia's forthcoming streaming service, which has championed the series. (Learn more and sign up for updates at HBOMax.com.) In addition, upon the launch of HBO Max, all 15 episodes of Doom Patrol season one will be available for streaming.

Titans: It was also announced at the panel that season two of Titans, DC UNIVERSE's first original live-action series, will premiere Friday, September 6.

Harley Quinn: Executive producers Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern, and supervising producer Jennifer Coyle premiered the pilot episode of the upcoming adult animated comedy series starring Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory), who voices the title role of Gotham city's favorite Queenpin and is also an executive producer of the series. Fans were also treated to a new trailer highlighting even more laughs that will be coming their way this season. The series will premiere on DC UNIVERSE this fall. To view or embed the Harley Quinn trailer, please click here:

Young Justice: Outsiders: Producers Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti screened an all-new episode of the wildly popular series. And not to be out done by all the other big announcements of the night, the producers announced the continuation of the fan-favorite animated series during the panel, with a fourth installment already in production for DC UNIVERSE.





