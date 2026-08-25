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Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH), the ballet company celebrated for its trailblazing performances and global reach, announced its 2026–2027 touring season, bringing the company to major stages across the United States and abroad before culminating in its 2027 New York season at New York City Center, April 1–4, 2027.

The season continues to showcase the company's acclaimed revival of FIREBIRD, alongside DTH's broader repertory, as the company tours to cities including Washington, DC; Rabat, Morocco; Chicago; Seattle; Tempe; Los Angeles; East Lansing; Detroit; Walnut Creek; Davis; Kohler; Charleston; and Philadelphia, ahead of returning home to New York City Center next spring.

Among the season's most significant milestones is the company's Morocco debut, October 2–3, 2026, at the newly opened Royal Theatre of Rabat, designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid. The performance marks Dance Theatre of Harlem's first time on the African continent since the 1990s, when the company performed in South Africa at the request of Nelson Mandela, and underscores the company's continued commitment to expanding its global reach and deepening its connection to the African diaspora.

'This season reflects who we are as a company: rooted in Harlem, but reaching every corner of the world that wants to see themselves in this art form. Our Morocco debut is especially meaningful. We all understand the significance of this theater, both to Morocco and to the continent.' — Anna Glass, Executive Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem

'Every stop on this tour matters, but Rabat is one we've been looking forward to in a different way. To bring this company, and Firebird specifically, to a stage of that scale and significance in Morocco is a full circle moment for us. History and innovation need to go hand in hand, and this season does exactly that.' — Robert Garland, Artistic Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem

More information on Dance Theatre of Harlem's 2026–2027 season is available at www.dancetheatreofharlem.org.

Dance Theatre of Harlem's 2026–2027 Tour Schedule

August 24, 2026 — Chautauqua, NY — Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua Amphitheater

August 29, 2026 — Bronx, NY — Lehman Center for the Performing Arts

September 25–26, 2026 — Washington, DC — Washington Performing Arts / Dance Theatre of Harlem, National Theatre — Firebird

October 2–3, 2026 — Rabat, Morocco — Royal Theatre Foundation, Royal Theatre of Rabat

October 17, 2026 — Chicago, IL — Auditorium Theatre — Firebird

October 30–31, 2026 — Seattle, WA — Seattle Theatre Group, Paramount Theatre — Firebird

November 7, 2026 — Tempe, AZ — ASU Gammage — Firebird

November 14, 2026 — Los Angeles, CA — California State University, Northridge, The Soraya

February 17, 2027 — East Lansing, MI — Wharton Center for the Performing Arts

February 20, 2027 — Detroit, MI — Detroit Opera, Detroit Opera House

February 26–27, 2027 — Walnut Creek, CA — Diablo Regional Arts Association, Lesher Center for the Arts

March 3, 2027 — Davis, CA — Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts

March 6, 2027 — Kohler, WI — Kohler Foundation, Kohler Memorial Theatre

April 1–4, 2027 — New York, NY — Dance Theatre of Harlem, New York City Center

April 30–May 1, 2027 — Charleston, SC — Gaillard Center

May 7–9, 2027 — Philadelphia, PA — Penn Live Arts, Annenberg Center

About Dance Theatre of Harlem

Dance Theatre of Harlem is a dance institution encompassing a company, a professional studio school, an arts education program called Dancing Through Barriers, and community engagement activities. Each component of Dance Theatre of Harlem carries a commitment towards enriching the lives of young people and adults around the world through the arts. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem was considered 'one of ballet's most exciting undertakings' (The New York Times, 1971). Shortly after the assassination of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Mitchell was inspired to start a school that would offer children — especially those in Harlem, the community in which he was born — the opportunity to learn about dance and the allied arts. Now in its sixth decade, Dance Theatre of Harlem has grown into a multi-cultural dance institution with an extraordinary legacy of providing opportunities for creative expression and artistic excellence that continues to set standards in the performing arts.

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