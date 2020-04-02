DAILY DRAW Returns to Game Show Network April 6

Short-form sweepstakes program Game Show Network DAILY DRAW, which turns network viewers into winners, will return to Game Show Network on Monday, April 6 within the 4:30pm airing of GET A CLUE. Hosted by Rob Belushi, actor and host of Game Show Network's word giving and guessing game, GET A CLUE, the one-minute interstitial will give viewers the opportunity to win up to $500 each weeknight.

"We love our audience and wanted a way to connect with them and their families while they, like us, are stuck at home," said Fran Shea, executive vice president of marketing. "The team at Game Show Network is a community of people who care about our viewers, and we thought this was a great way for folks to win some money they might be able to really use while engaging in our family-friendly content."

All viewers need to do is go to www.gsntv.com every day to enter and play. The sweepstakes will run for six weeks and winners will be announced by Belushi every weekday on Game Show Network.

"One of my favorite parts about hosting GET A CLUE is giving away money to our contestants who win, so I am extremely excited to be giving away money to our Game Show Network viewers at home, while I'm also at home!" said host Rob Belushi. "In such a difficult and unprecedented time for everyone, I hope that the DAILY DRAW giveaways are able to add joy to our viewers' day and help in some small way."

GAME SHOW NETWORK DAILY DRAW is produced by Game Show Enterprises, LLC for Game Show Network.





Related Articles View More TV Stories