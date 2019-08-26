Comedy Central Renews THE JESELNIK AND ROSENTHAL VANITY PROJECT Podcast for a Second Season

Comedy Central announced today that The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Projectpodcast is coming back for a second season as part of its Global Podcast Network. JVRP returns on September 4 and is part of Comedy Central's multiplatform development deal with the irreverent, iconoclastic comedian, which includes the upcoming comedic interview series, Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik, premiering on September 6. The #1 brand in comedy has also previously collaborated with the comedian for two seasons of THE JESELNIK OFFENSIVE and his 2013 stand-up special, Caligula.

The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project is a weekly podcast series featuring Jeselnik and Gregg Rosenthal, a writer and podcaster for the NFL Network. The two have been best friends for 20 years, and the podcast is mostly about Anthony and Gregg making fun of current events, their producer and each other. JRVP will post with weekly frequency on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major podcast outlets beginning on Wednesday, September 4.

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik, a new comedic interview series, premieres on Friday, September 6 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Each episode will feature an interview with one of Anthony's friends - who happen to be some of the best comedians in the business - as they discuss all things comedy. Over the course of six episodes, Jeselnik sits down with Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Kumail Nanjiani, Tig Notaro, Kristen Schaal and David Spade.

In Good Talk, Jeselnik switches gears from his signature acerbic style for tongue-in-cheek interviews with his fellow comedians about their careers, influences and what it's like to live in his massive shadow. Jeselnik and his guests center their extremely funny conversations around stand up, stories and bits and participate in elegantly bizarre studio segments.

Christie Smith and Meaghan Rady are executive producers of Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik, with Rady also serving as showrunner. Anne Harris, Tara Schuster and Jackie Sosa are executives in charge of the series for Comedy Central.





