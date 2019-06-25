CollegeHumor's Streaming Service to Debut DIMENSION 20: THE UNSLEEPING CITY

DROPOUT, CollegeHumor's subscription-based streaming service, announced today the third installment of its original series, Dimension 20 (@dimension20show) with the premiere of Dimension 20: The Unsleeping City, on Tuesday, July 9. A new episode of the 17-episode season will be released on DROPOUT each following Tuesday through November 5.

Watch a first look at season three below!

The popular role-playing game series, led by expert game master, comedian and voice actor, Brennan Lee Mulligan (@brennanlm), asks fans "what if a secret, dark magical realm has always existed within New York City?," immersing viewers in a creative and thrilling campaign across the five boroughs. In addition to game master Mulligan, Dimension 20: The Unsleeping City also stars comedians and gamers Emily Axford, Ally Beardsley, Brian Murphy, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson and Lou Wilson playing characters that reflect the unique history and culture of The Big Apple.

Mulligan created Dimension 20: The Unsleeping City from his own imagination with original villains, heroes, and creatures, rewriting New York City's history to include a fantasy realm. Playing on a common fantasy format that exposes and explores a fantastical world that exists within a familiar real word, the series melds the "waking world" with the "dreaming world." As the story unfolds, viewers discover this magical realm at the same time as its main characters.

"Anyone who's lived in New York knows that, much like bodegas or dollar pizza, magic is waiting around every corner," Mulligan said. "We are so excited to have our original cast back for The Unsleeping City, where we all will get a chance to see the hidden world of wonders behind the everyday reality of New York City!"

Dimension 20: The Unsleeping City continues along the lines of its two previous seasons (Dimension 20: Fantasy High and Dimension 20: Bloodkeep), combining several elements including a cast of comedians who are gamers and expert improvisers, and superbly detailed miniatures that model the buildings and landmarks of New York City.

Stated Sam Reich, DROPOUT Chief Creative Officer: "Since we created the Dimension 20 franchise, it has immediately become one of the most popular shows on DROPOUT. The viewer reaction to Brennan and the entire cast is remarkable and the fan engagement is massive. We're very excited about this new season."

Dimension 20: The Unsleeping City is executive produced by Sam Reich, David Cyr Kerns and Brennan Lee Mulligan. Melissa Balan and Michael Schaubach serve as co-executive producers. Dimension 20: Fantasy High and Dimension 20: Bloodkeep are also available for streaming on CollegeHumor's DROPOUT.





