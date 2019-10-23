Cinema Guild Acquires Kazik Radwanski's ANNE AT 13,000 FT

Cinema Guild announced today the acquisition of all U.S. distribution rights for Kazik Radwanski's Anne at 13,000 ft. The film received an honorable mention from the Platform Prize jury when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. International and U.S. premieres at major festivals are planned for the months ahead before the film opens in U.S. theaters in 2020.

The film concerns 27-year-old daycare worker Anne (Deragh Campbell, I Used to Be Darker), who has an epiphany while skydiving for her best friend Sara's bachelorette party. But back on the ground, the pressures of her daily life threaten to overwhelm her. Her coworkers at the daycare center are constantly questioning the way she connects with the children. At Sara's wedding, she meets a nice guy named Matt (Matt Johnson, Operation Avalanche), but she can't help bringing him into ever-more-awkward social situations. As the stressful circumstances mount, Anne prepares for another jump.

An electrifying pairing of two of the brightest young stars in cinema in director Radwanski (Tower, How Heavy This Hammer) and rising talent Campbell, Anne at 13,000 ft reveals a director and star in perfect synch. From a rip-roaring skydive to moments of quiet reverie, Radwanski captures Anne's experience with an unflinching directness, a volatile mix of Dardenne brothers' immediacy and Cassavetes naturalism. And yet even from this privileged vantage point, it's impossible to predict what Anne will do next.

"With Anne, Kazik Radwanski has given us an unforgettable film," said Cinema Guild President Peter Kelly. "Deragh Campbell delivers a powerhouse performance that's sure to leave an impression on audiences across the country."

"I'm so happy to have the film with a company with a library as strong as Cinema Guild's-with works by Béla Tarr, Claire Denis, and Tsai Ming-Liang." said writer and director Kazik Radwanski. "And a company committed to getting the film seen by audiences in theaters."

The deal was negotiated by Peter Kelly of Cinema Guild with C. Mason Wells and Nathan Silver of Film Maudit.

Cinema Guild is a premier distributor of world cinema, independent films and documentaries, whose upcoming releases include Angela Schanelec's I Was at Home, But..., Wang Xiaoshuai's Chinese Portrait and Albert Serra's Liberté. Recent theatrical releases include Lucio Castro's End of the Century, Nuri Bilge Ceylan's The Wild Pear Tree and RaMell Ross's Academy Award-nominated Hale County This Morning, This Evening.





