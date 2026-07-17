Christopher Nolan Discusses His Interpretation of THE ODYSSEY on The Daily Show

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Christopher Nolan sat down with The Daily Show to discuss his interpretation of THE ODYSSEY, offering insight into how he approached adapting Homer's ancient Greek epic for the screen. The conversation adds to a wave of press appearances surrounding the film, which has drawn considerable attention for both its production ambitions and its large ensemble cast.

THE ODYSSEY is based on Homer's foundational epic poem, which follows the Greek hero Odysseus on his long and perilous journey home following the Trojan War. Nolan's film version has been a subject of significant interest in the entertainment press, with cast members and the director himself making the rounds on late-night and talk programs to discuss the project.

The film features an expansive cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Lupita Nyong'o, all of whom gathered on THE TONIGHT SHOW to recap the film's plot in one minute. Nyong'o has also spoken publicly about her creative collaboration with Nolan, describing the process as co-directing her scenes alongside him.

Nolan's Daily Show appearance follows similar press stops by cast members including Matt Damon on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, where Damon discussed the physical challenges of filming on open water and a moment that left Robert Pattinson startled on set.

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