Christopher Nolan Discusses Bringing THE ODYSSEY to the Big Screen

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Christopher Nolan sat down with TODAY to discuss his long-anticipated film adaptation of THE ODYSSEY, describing the personal and logistical challenges of bringing the epic to the screen with what he called an A-list cast. NBC correspondent Kaylee Hartung reported the interview, in which Nolan reflected on what it meant to finally realize a project he had long envisioned.

THE ODYSSEY is drawn from Homer's ancient Greek epic poem, one of the foundational works of Western literature, following the hero Odysseus on his decade-long journey home after the fall of Troy. Nolan described the undertaking as a test of endurance, saying, "I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina and everybody's stamina."

The film represents a significant personal milestone for Nolan, who framed the project as the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. He did not elaborate on specific production details during the TODAY appearance, but spoke broadly about the scale of the effort required to mount the adaptation.

TODAY has been a platform for several major film projects in recent months. The channel also debuted the first trailer for I PLAY ROCKY, a drama about the making of the 1976 film ROCKY, featuring Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone, set to open in theaters in November.

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