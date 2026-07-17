Chloe Fineman Departs SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE After Seven Seasons

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Chloe Fineman has announced her departure from SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE after seven seasons on the NBC sketch comedy series, with footage of the news circulating via the TODAY show. Fineman, who built a reputation at NBC Studio 8H for her wide-ranging celebrity impressions, confirmed the exit on social media ahead of the upcoming season.

In her statement, Fineman addressed the decision directly: "It's really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time," she wrote. The comment signals a voluntary departure rather than a dismissal, though she offered no further details about future projects.

Fineman joined the SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE cast and became one of the show's more prominent featured players, earning recognition for her ability to inhabit a broad range of public figures. Her seven-season tenure places her among the longer-serving cast members in the show's recent history.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE has seen several cast changes in recent seasons. BroadwayWorld previously reported that Marcello Hernandez, an alum of the show, is set to host the 2026 ESPYS at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15.

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