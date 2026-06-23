Chaz Riviera Steps In to Help Kel in New NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK Clip on Hulu

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A new clip from NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK, posted to Hulu's YouTube channel, centers on a character named Chaz Riviera and his role in relation to another character, Kel. The footage is part of Hulu's ongoing promotional content for the series, which is currently streaming on the platform.

NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK is a series now available on Hulu and through Hulu on Disney+. The show follows characters navigating the world of celebrity styling, as seen in earlier clips from the series. Previous coverage on BroadwayWorld highlighted a clip following a character named Abby through a day as an assistant celebrity stylist.

The series has drawn attention for its cast, which includes Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy and Ella Hunt, as noted in earlier BroadwayWorld coverage of an exclusive clip featuring Bundy's character making a surprise visit.

NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK is streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

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