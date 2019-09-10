Carol Burnett To Join The 'Art Of Memoir' Evening Salon

Television icon and author Carol Burnett will appear at MacDowell NYC on Thursday evening, October 24, 2019, where she will be joined by acclaimed memoirists and MacDowell Fellows Amanda Stern and Nell Painter. The three authors will read from their published memoirs and discuss the unique challenges of the popular non-fiction form. MacDowell, one of the nation's leading contemporary arts organizations, recently opened a new audience engagement space on West 23rd Street.

Burnett, Painter, and Stern have each penned unique memoirs that reflect themes of being outsiders. Stern's Little Panic: Dispatches from an Anxious Life relates her childhood in Greenwich Village. Painter's Old In Art School narrates the author's post retirement return to student life.

Burnett, a beloved actor and iconic public figure, is also a best-selling author. Her memoir One More Time chronicles her growing up in Hollywood with her grandmother and mother. The book served as the basis for the 2002 Broadway play Hollywood Arms, which Burnett co-wrote with her daughter Carrie Hamilton. Burnett's more recent memoir, Carrie and Me, is a heart-rending account of her relationship with Carrie, who died at the age of 38.

The MacDowell NYC event is a rare opportunity for just 60 audience members to meet the three writers at MacDowell's intimate Chelsea space and to gain a deeper understanding of what it means to work in this literary genre. The evening serves as a fundraiser, the proceeds of which will directly support artist Fellowships at MacDowell's New Hampshire campus.

MacDowell NYC is a newly established venue that includes offices, a gallery, and event space for audiences to experience the work created at MacDowell's 112-year-old New Hampshire campus by the 300 artists granted Fellowships there each year.

"Our New York headquarters features a salon-like gathering space that enables the organization to engage with a range of audience communities and to introduce our artist fellows to the public," said MacDowell Executive Director Philip Himberg. "An audience of only 60 people, in an atmosphere of open dialogue, will get an in-depth and close-up opportunity to meet MacDowell Fellows and our special guest. There will also be a book signing."

To reserve a seat, or find out more information, contact: Stacey Bosworth at 212.535.9690 or visitmacdowellcolony.org/events.





